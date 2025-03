Krystal Webber Deiters Global Strategic Partnership Leader for Adobe, IBM Consulting

Krystal Deiters is the Global Strategic Partner Leader for Adobe at IBM Consulting. She is responsible for driving innovation and growth in the partnership, focusing on industry-leading, AI-based offerings such as Experience Strategy & Design, Content Supply Chain, and Personalization at Scale. Prior to this role, Krystal led global design and transformation capabilities for IBM Consulting's Strategic Partners & Ecosystem portfolio, IBM Blockchain, and IBM Cognitive Process Services.