Krishna Kiran Kempuraja

Technical Manager - IAM solutioning

An accomplished IT professional with over 17 years of experience in IT operations and service delivery, specializing in driving high-impact solutions that address critical customer challenges. Known for a results-oriented approach, they focus on maximizing value through IT Service Management (ITSM) improvements and operational excellence.

They bring extensive expertise in leading large-scale infrastructure transition programs for global enterprises and have a proven track record as an information security leader—successfully balancing security initiatives with business needs, risk management, and innovation. Their experience spans across financial services, retail, and manufacturing industries.

Expertise
Automotive

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