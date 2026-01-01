Kiran Arnady Associate Partner, GTM Leader for AIOps

Kiran Arnady is a global leader in DevSecOps, AIOps, and Automation, helping organizations accelerate IT and business transformation. He brings extensive experience establishing automation CoE, driving digital adoption, and delivering innovation at scale. Known for his strong leadership and client engagement skills, Kiran has built high‑performing teams and guided enterprises through complex modernization journeys. His work focuses on enabling clients to adopt intelligent operations and achieve measurable business outcomes.