Kim Morick Global Leader for AI-first HR, IBM Consulting

Kim is an Associate Partner in the IBM Data and Technology Transformation practice with over 25 years of experience. She transforms people and companies through analytics and empowerment, utilizing data in an ethical manner. Kim leads large, geographically dispersed analytic teams to develop data and analytical solutions that deliver outcomes for IBM clients. Kim works at the intersection of AI and HR, applying the tremendous new capabilities around machine learning, RPA, advanced analytics, and natural language processing to transform talent management and create engaging employee experiences in the enterprise.