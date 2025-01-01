Khalid Siddiqui FSCT - Global Business Process Operations Offering Leader

An Executive leader experienced in building strong teams and delivering operational excellence and innovations in managed services and consulting. 20+ years of multi-function expertise including Solutions, Operation Delivery, Transformation & Consulting. Delivered over $2.0 BN+ (TCV) in BPO contract wins till date and cash generation / working capital benefits of $2 BN+ for customers. Hold 2 Patents from IBM in the areas of billing and invoicing, collections. Was the early starter in embedded AI in workflows to get intelligent, orchestrated workflows in the area of Order to Cash, delivering >50% efficiencies for the enterprise and customers. Exposure in different industries like consumer, industrial, telecommunications and work nomad in geographies like North America, Europe, Africa, and India.