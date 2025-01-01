Khadija Souissi Principal Solution Architect - AI on IBM Z and LinuxONE

Khadija Souissi is Principle Solution Architect responsible for AI on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE. She holds a Master Degree in Electrical Engineering, is a certified Distinguished Technical Specialist and Technical Specialist profession deputy in DACH. Khadija has a very rich experience working with clients as a Subject Matter Expert in the area of Data and AI on IBM Z, delivering, and designing AI and Analytics solutions for IBM Z Clients.

In her previous role as a Principal Product Manager, Khadija has successfully led the delivery of innovative AI solutions such as IBM watsonx Assistant for Z and AI infused capabilities in z/OS. Currently, she is leading AI on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE clients’ deployment projects.