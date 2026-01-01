Kerri Cole Data Program Lead/ Data Architect, Global Real Estate

Kerri Cole is a Data Architect and Global Real Estate Data Program Lead at IBM with over five years of experience at the company. In her current role, she leads data initiatives for Workplace Operating Technology, focusing on leveraging data to optimize costs, improve utilization, and enhance the workplace experience.

A graduate of SUNY New Paltz with a Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics, Kerri is a recognized expert in data governance for real estate and facilities management. She is a frequent speaker and contributor to industry discussions on using strategic data governance to unlock hidden value and drive digital transformation. Her background also includes a strong foundation in statistics and R programming, which she taught as a teaching assistant at SUNY New Paltz.