Kerman Jasavala Associate Partner, Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry, IBM

Kerman Jasavala is a seasoned Consulting Specialist with deep expertise in connected healthcare and IT-enabled transformation. With a strong background in IT strategy, strategic business change, and program delivery, he has successfully led healthcare initiatives that drive innovation and operational excellence. His extensive experience spans technology-driven transformation, management consulting, and business process optimization, making him a trusted partner in shaping the future of healthcare. Currently at IBM, Kerman is dedicated to designing integrated healthcare solutions that enhance patient outcomes and streamline operations.