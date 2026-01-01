Kathy Wilson Cloud Object Storage Ecosystem Solution Offerings, IBM

Kathy Wilson is an Ecosystems Product Manager for Cloud Object Storage (COS), where she leads the development of partner‑driven solutions that unlock new use cases and extend the strategic value of COS across the ecosystem. She excels in cultivating high‑impact B2B partnerships that accelerate adoption, drive innovation, and deliver measurable business outcomes through strong collaborative execution. Her background across programming, sales, marketing, technical sales, and global program management enables her to blend technical depth with business insight, effectively connecting technology capabilities to customer outcomes. Recognized as a results‑driven leader, Kathy brings clarity, alignment, and execution to cross‑functional teams while delivering scalable, high‑impact solutions. Her reputation is built on accountability, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to enabling customer and partner success.