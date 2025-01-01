Kate Crowther-Green Associate Partner & Industry Leader, IBM Finance Transformation

Kate Crowther-Green is an Associate Partner and industry leader in Finance Transformation with over 18 years of experience driving operational excellence. She collaborates with CFOs and global organizations to design cutting-edge Finance Target Operating Models, streamline operations, and deliver strategic initiatives. Kate has led transformative projects, including achieving $300M in monthly savings for a multinational insurance company and driving a $66B global retail bank through a finance cloud transformation. Renowned for her meticulous approach and innovative strategies, she thrives on delivering sustainable growth and operational precision.