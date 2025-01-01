Karthik Subramanian VP, Strategy

Highly focused product strategist with over 18 years of experience in the information services and consulting industries. Skilled in leading strategic initiatives, managing global product portfolios, and delivering customer and business value across complex environments. Experience includes building and scaling product teams, managing $100M+ P&Ls, and driving growth in both startup and enterprise settings. Led the development of a $60M+ Life Sciences product suite at Clarivate Analytics and helped establish a new R&D vertical at PatSnap. Currently responsible for driving product and service innovation for a global consulting and software firm.