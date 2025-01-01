Kannu Malik Seth Cloud Strategy Consultant, IBM

With 17+ years in IT, Kannu is a Cloud Strategy Consultant in IBM’s Application Migration & Modernization practice, advising CXOs on shaping enterprise-wide cloud and transformation agendas. She specializes in defining cloud readiness strategies, building executive business cases, and crafting innovation roadmaps that align technology investments with measurable business outcomes. Recognized for her expertise in GenAI and digital transformation, Kannu partners with leadership teams to navigate complexity, unlock new value streams, and accelerate modernization journeys. Her ability to translate strategy into execution ensures organizations maximize ROI from cloud and AI while strengthening governance and future-proofing enterprise platforms.