Kamal Singhani Global Managing Partner & Service-line Leader - IBM Applications Operations

Kamal Singhani is the Global Managing Partner at IBM Consulting and Global Leader for Application Operations. With over 30 years of experience, he has led large-scale strategy, digital transformation, and IT services engagements globally. Kamal works closely with C-suite leaders to drive business outcomes through modernisation, systems integration, and outsourcing. He is responsible for global P&L, demand generation, offerings execution, and margin performance, while collaborating with markets and delivery centres worldwide. In his previous roles, he was the market General Manager for IBM Consulting in India/South Asia. He led a country team that delivered deep, cross-industry consulting services and built strong relationships with industry CXOs.