Justina Nixon-Saintil VP and Chief Impact Officer, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility

Justina Nixon-Saintil is IBM’s Chief Impact Officer, driving initiatives focused on building an AI-prepared talent pipeline and social innovation. A champion of lifelong learning and problem-solving, she leads initiatives that enable IBM and its employees to transform their altruism into reality. From employee volunteerism, education collaborations, and investment in IBM SkillsBuild to social innovation programs like the IBM Impact Accelerator, Justina leads a team that serves as IBM’s Social Impact Center of Excellence, benefiting millions worldwide. As a member of the IBM Responsible Technology Board, she also oversees corporate practices upholding ethics and transparency. Prior to IBM, Justina held leadership roles at Verizon and the U.S. Department of Energy. She holds an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.



Expertise

Responsible AI, Workforce Development, Skills-Based Hiring, Social Impact, Economic Development, AI Education, Corporate Responsibility, Public-Private Partnerships

