Julie Bellinger Product Management Lead, IBM OpenPages

Julie leads the product management organization for IBM OpenPages within IBM’s Data and AI software division. She partners closely with clients, industry leaders and ecosystem partners to drive innovation across the risk and compliance landscape. Her focus is helping global organizations modernize their GRC programs, strengthen risk‑aware decision making and support digital transformation strategies through intelligent, scalable AI-driven technology.

Julie brings more than 15 years of experience across IBM Consulting and Product Management, with a strong background in financial services and enterprise risk. Before her work in GRC, she served as a product manager for IBM’s Financial Crimes portfolio, where she led the development of solutions designed to combat fraud and financial crime, particularly in AML and KYC.