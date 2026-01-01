Juan Angel Muñoz IBM Turbonomic Product Manager

Juan is a young professional working within the IBM Automation business as Turbonomic Product Manager with the main focus on Public Cloud and FinOps.

Contributing to product led growth by levering technology to develop new features which will expand software capabilities.

Juan is passionate about creating tech products that customers love. Finding solutions to demanding challenges by balancing detail and big picture is one of my favourite day-to-day tasks. I have interest in Cloud Technology, FinOps, Machine Learning and IT strategy.