Josh Knarr Principal Solutions Architect, IBM

Josh is a Principal Solutions Architect at IBM, bringing with him a wealth of expertise acquired through diverse experiences. His journey with IBM commenced with the BoxBoat acquisition in February 2022, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career.

Beyond the confines of his professional endeavors, Josh finds solace and fulfillment in nurturing his personal passions. Whether tending to his bees, chickens, cats, or children, he embraces each moment with unwavering enthusiasm. A connoisseur of humor, Josh proudly wears the crown of “King of dad jokes,” delighting those around him with his quick wit and charm.

With a specialized focus on Google Cloud, Anthos, and DevSecOps, Josh is recognized as a subject matter expert in his field. His dedication to mastering these domains not only reflects his commitment to excellence but also underscores his innate curiosity and thirst for knowledge.

Through his multifaceted pursuits, Josh embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience, constantly seeking new horizons to explore and conquer. Whether in the boardroom or the backyard, his passion for learning and growth remains steadfast, inspiring those fortunate enough to cross paths with him on their own journeys of discovery.