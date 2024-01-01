Jordan Byrd Product Marketing Lead, AI/ML Ops, IBM

Jordan is the product marketing lead for the watsonx AI/ML Ops portfolio of AI products that accelerate the impact of generative AI, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.governance, OpenPages and IBM Granite and 3rd party models.

Prior to IBM, Jordan held product marketing and product management roles at ezCater, Meta, and Dell Technologies. Before transitioning to the tech world, Jordan was a consultant and civil engineer. Jordan brings a passion for ethical and responsible AI, as well as sustainability, inclusion and education. He is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Texas and received his Bachelors of Science in civil engineering from the University of Texas and his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.