Jonathan Wright Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting

Jonathan has spent his consulting career transforming global operations for large multinational corporations. He has worked for Exxon, Accenture and EY. He is now the Global and North America lead for the Cognitive Process Reengineering Practice at IBM based in New York. He is also the Global Vice President for Supply Chain Consulting. Jonathan is recognized globally for his thought leadership and his work in the area of supply chain and operations. He has supported the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has presented numerous papers in Davos. He has been a member of the WEF Global Agenda Council and has appeared live on BBC Talking Business and BBC World News. Jonathan operates at the intersection between technology, cognitive and business. Working with the c-suite, he is able to shape strategies to address the new business imperatives around business models, operation models, core process redesign and customer experiences. He is experienced at taking these strategies through to outcome by implementing regional or global transformation and expansion programs. Jonathan started consulting in 1997 after 5 years with ExxonMobil. He has worked across a number of industry sectors including retail, fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications and communications, high technology, travel and healthcare. Whilst in Asia, he personally worked with clients such as Unilever, Diageo, DHL, Samsung, LG, Huawei, NBN Co, Kia, Pratt & Whitney, Philips Healthcare, Mindray, Salcomp, ZTE, SATS, Singapore Airlines, Electronic Solutions, Fonterra and Woolworths. He has also supported many of the regional Telcos. His experience spans digital, analytics, customer service, supply chain and operations, procurement and cost reduction programs and order to cash. He has worked with many partners including SAP, Microsoft and JDA.