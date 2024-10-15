John J Thomas Vice President & Distinguished Engineer, IBM Expert Labs

John J. Thomas is a Vice President & Distinguished Engineer in IBM. As global Expert Labs Leader for Sustainability, John leads a worldwide technology services practice that helps companies pursue their Sustainability goals. He combines Data Science/AI/ML with ESG and Sustainability concepts to drive innovative solutions. He has been a champion of Responsible AI to ensure guardrails across the AI/ML lifecycle. John’s responsibilities include business execution (P&L), technical direction and thought leadership in these domains. Previously, he led elite technical teams that helped customers on their Data and AI/ML journey. A lifelong learner, John has a passion for client success and leading high-performance teams.