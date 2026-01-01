Joanne Wright Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations, IBM

In her nearly 25 years at IBM, Joanne Wright has led the redesign of IBM’s operating model, quote-to-cash process and helped make IBM client zero for its automation and advanced analytics technology. As Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations, she is focused on transforming IBM business operations and simplifying the way the company runs by infusing capabilities such as automation and intelligent workflows across the organization.

Joanne is a champion for empowering women leaders and expanding allyship in the industry. Outside of work, she has the important role of being the mother of twins. She is an active member of the Brookfield Parent Teacher Organization and Brookfield Soccer Team, and serves on the board of the United Way of Westchester – Putnam.