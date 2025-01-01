Joann Do Americas Sterling Sales & Go-to-Market Leader, IBM

Joann Do is the Americas Sterling Sales and Go-to-Market Leader at IBM, with over a decade of experience driving enterprise SaaS innovation, product strategy, and revenue growth. She has led cross-functional teams to deliver cloud-based integration solutions. Joann is known for translating customer insights into scalable, user-centric solutions and aligning IT and line of business teams to accelerate adoption. Her expertise spans Managed File Transfer, B2B integration, AI-driven automation, go-to-market execution, and executive engagement. She holds an Executive MBA and has earned multiple awards for leadership and performance.