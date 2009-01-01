Jo Peterson VP Cloud, Security and AI Solutions at Clarify360 and Chief Analyst at ClearTech Research

An engineer by trade with over 20 technical certs, Jo covers cloud, cloud security, cybersecurity and AI Security. Jo has been helping clients architect cloud solutions since 2009. Her expertise is continually being honed by the customer facing work that she and her team do with Enterprise CIO’s and CISO’s. Focused on strategy as well as practical insights around cloud, Jo is followed by an audience of almost 100K across Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Jo is recognized as an industry thought leader and influencer. She has been named a CRN Woman of the Channel (2016-2019), Oracle Top 15 People to Follow in Cybersecurity, Onalytica Top 50 Female Cybersecurity Influencers, Onalytica Top 50 Female IoT Influencers, and IBM Top 10 Influencer in Hybrid Multi-cloud Storage for 2019. She is also a founding co-chair of CloudGirls, a not-for-profit community of female technology advocates. Jo speaks regularly at industry conferences and contributes to industry publications including IDG and TechTarget.