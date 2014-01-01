Jitendra Zaa Enterprise Architect Industries

A dynamic technical executive and Salesforce Certified Technical Architect (CTA), Jitendra specializes in guiding Fortune 500 clients through successful digital transformations. His unique approach prioritizes streamlined, user-centric solutions to maximize impact and empower businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. His expertise includes Salesforce, ServiceNow, AWS and GCP.

As the leader of IBM's North America Salesforce Architect community, Jitendra consistently demonstrates his commitment to innovation and knowledge sharing. Whether through insightful blogs, engaging user group meetings, global Salesforce events such as Dreamforce and Salesforce World Tours, or informative YouTube content, he shares his expertise in cutting-edge Salesforce technologies to inspire and inform others.

His dedication to the Salesforce community has earned me the prestigious Salesforce MVP title during 2014-2022 and now the MVP Hall of Fame. Partner with a proven trailblazer in the Salesforce space and experience the difference that comes with exceptional leadership and innovative problem-solving.