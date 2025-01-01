Jim Douglas Executive Partner, Hybrid Cloud Modernisation Leader, EMEA

Jim is a Hybrid Cloud Transformation SME and Leader in IBM Consulting. Jim has 35 years of diverse IT experiences, with a focus on modernisation and innovation, including over 25 years in a range of leadership roles in IBM. Jim helps clients transform and modernise applications and technology, to improve resilience, increase agility, and accelerate innovation. These position leading Enterprises to thrive and adapt in a volatile and changing world. Jim has led some of our largest Cloud Transformation programmes in Financial Services, Industrial and Life Sciences. These experiences have given Jim deep insights on the critical success factors and get-rights.