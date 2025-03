Jean-Pierre Lartigue Vice President, Corporate Strategy, IBM

Jean-Pierre Lartigue is a senior strategy executive, and current VP of Corporate Strategy for IBM, with a passion for working in High Tech & Media. He has a broad range of experience in turning around businesses and bringing organizations together. He has held international assignments including management consulting, head of corporate strategy, business unit leader and innovation marketer, with 10+ years working in the USA and 10+ years in Europe and Asia.