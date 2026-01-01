Jaydev Hari Product Manager

Jaydev Hari leads the services product strategy for IBM Technology Expert Labs, overseeing the Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Supply Chain portfolios including Maximo, TRIRIGA, and Sterling. A systems thinker at the intersection of engineering and business design, he architects "First of a Kind" adoption models that redefine how enterprises modernize their operations and realize value from complex software ecosystems. His work currently focuses on bridging the gap between technology and operational utility, designing the frameworks that allow organizations to operationalize Generative AI for smarter, resilient, and more sustainable asset management