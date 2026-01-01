Jayanthi Rajaraman Senior Partner and Solution Architect, AWS

Jayanthi Rajaraman is a technology leader with 25+ years of experience in mainframe and core systems modernization, combining a decade of leadership with senior architecture roles at AWS to help Fortune 500 financial institutions reimagine, rearchitect, refactor, and replatform mission‑critical applications to modern cloud environments; she specializes in modernization patterns, API-led decomposition, containerization, migration strategy and execution, C‑suite advisory, and end‑to‑end delivery leadership that improves resiliency, accelerates innovation, and reduces IT costs, backed by a Master’s in Computer Science from Georgia Tech and multiple AWS certifications.