Jay Manickam Director, IBM Z DevX

Jay Manickam heads the IBM Z Developer Experience Business Unit, driving product strategy, execution, and the development of DevOps and WatsonX Z solutions such as WatsonX Z Assistant and WatsonX Code Assistant for Z.Beginning his career as a systems programmer at IBM India, Jay expanded his scope within the leadership, spearheading the establishment of a centre of excellence and providing IBM Z Infrastructure services to over 100 clients globally. Transitioning to IBM Philippines, he led numerous digital transformation endeavors for banking clients. In 2018, Jay relocated to IBM Canada, assuming various roles in product management and development. In 2024, he ascended to executive leadership for the IBM Z DevX and AI business unit. Residing in Ontario, Canada, Jay shares his home with his wife and son.