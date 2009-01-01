Jason Shaw Distinguished Technical Specialist, Sr. Product Management Leader, IBM

I work at IBM, specializing in helping enterprise organizations automatically assure application performance, continuously and at the lowest cost in hybrid cloud and cloud native environments using Turbonomic application resource management and Instana application performance monitoring and observability.

Specialties are: Turbonomic, Instana, Automation, Azure Solutions Architect, Cloud Migration and Optimization, Windows Server, VMware Infrastructure (vSphere, vCenter, NSX, vROps), AWS, Service Delivery, Support, Engineering, Active Directory, DNS, Hyper-V, PowerShell, Citrix XenApp, HPE ProLiant and C7000 blade enclosures, Virtual Connect, HPE OneView, HPE SIM, Incident, Problem, Change management, ITIL, IT Service Management and Team Leadership. Love learning more about the cloud, and was an AWS Gameday participant.

On the personal side I enjoy and compete in marathon running (completed Boston Marathon in 2007, 2009, 2020, 2 x Ironman triathlon (Arizona 2009 and San Francisco 20011) and 3 x half-Ironman.