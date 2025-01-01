Jamie Thomas Chief Client Innovation Officer, Enterprise Security Executive, IBM

Jamie Thomas is IBM’s Chief Client Innovation Officer and the IBM Enterprise Security Executive. She oversees the delivery of advanced service solutions, offering clients worldwide predictive and preventive technical IT support for both IBM and multi-vendor infrastructures. She leads a team that forges strategic partnerships with top-tier technology providers to guarantee best-in-class compute, storage, and networking solutions for 14,000 IBM clients in more than 140 countries. Under Jamie's leadership, beginning in the middle of 2023, the organization embarked on a strong digital transformation, revamping its go-to-market strategy with an integrated datacenter approach and AI-based solutions.

Jamie also oversees IBM’s CISO organization responsible for delivering security in IBM's products, client offerings and internal operations. As a steward of the enterprise cybersecurity mission, Jamie collaborates with IBM's governance organizations, senior leaders and Board of Directors to fortify IBM's cybersecurity strategy and response globally.