Jamie Mackenzie Partner, HR & Talent Transformation Offering Lead, IBM

Jamie Mackenzie is a Partner and the HR & Talent Transformation Offering Lead at IBM. He works to advise on services that position the HR function for the future through the comprehensive articulation of HR strategy & structure. Jamie also leads organisation change management, helping clients engage and inspire their employees during business transformations by offering modern strategies and practical interventions powered by AI, behavioural science analytics and insights; and strengthened by culture acceleration techniques and next generation leadership coaching. He is a trustworthy and accomplished HR executive with a proven track record in corporate and consulting, and deep expertise in improving the employee experience, transforming HR, service delivery excellence, and developing people and teams.

He brings to IBM almost 30 years of experience, including leadership of a Global HR and Business/Shared Services organisation, during which he demonstrated the ability to:

• Expertly form and manage High Performance Teams

• Architect, lead, and deliver Global Transformation initiatives

• Consistently achieved Efficiency, Effectiveness and Experience (3Es) service delivery measures

• Performed at the most senior levels as an HR Leader for a multinational company