Jakub Moravec Product Manager, IBM watsonx.data intelligence

Jakub Moravec is a Product Manager at IBM, focusing on innovation in data lineage within the watsonx ecosystem. With a background in software architecture and full-stack development, Jakub has led cross-functional teams driving next-generation data governance and integration initiatives. His work bridges deep technical expertise and modern data systems with strategic product leadership, enabling organisations to turn complex data landscapes into connected, AI-ready ecosystems.

At IBM, he leads strategic initiatives advancing data lineage for unstructured data and other areas. In addition to his work at IBM, Jakub contributes to the OpenLineage open-source project, helping bring greater transparency and automation to modern data pipelines.

Before joining IBM through the MANTA acquisition, Jakub played a key role in shaping data lineage technologies and advancing automation in metadata management.