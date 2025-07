Isabella Rocha Sr. Technical Product Marketing Manager, IBM

Bella is a versatile technical product marketer with roots in Brazil, Boston, and California. She’s passionate about offensive security, AI, and automation, constantly staying ahead of emerging trends through tech meetups, cybersecurity workshops, and hands-on experimentation. With a deep commitment to sustainability and social impact, Bella brings a rare blend of creativity, technical depth, and purpose-driven focus to every project she takes on.