Hugo Alexandre Rocha Catarino Global Customer and Commerce GenAI Assets Lead

Hugo Catarino is Global Customer & Commerce GenAI Assets Lead and GenAI Solutions Architect at IBM Consulting. An entrepreneurial, cross-disciplinary product leader, he founded IBM Consulting Commerce Navigator and a portfolio of next-generation, enterprise-grade customer-transformation GenAI assets within the IBM Consulting Advantage ecosystem. He combines deep front-office domain expertise with hands-on technical architecture leadership, shaping product strategy, guiding engineering execution, and driving commercialization.

His work focuses on agentic GenAI operations augmentation and agent-ready front-office transformation, helping enterprises redesign marketing, sales, commerce, service, and order management for AI-mediated discovery and delegated action, with product data, governance, and orchestration treated as decision infrastructure. A long-time Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Experience Management (PXM) expert, he applies deep experience across demanding, agility-centric, complex enterprise transformation programs to make “product truth” machine-readable, trusted, and transactable across touchpoints, channels, and systems.