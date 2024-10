Hebert W. Pereyra Chief Architect, IBM Data and AI and IBM Distinguished Engineer

Hebert Pereyra is a Distinguished Engineer (DE) working in the Data & AI Division of IBM Software. He has over 25 years of experience in the research and development of Data Management and Data Processing systems. He is the Chief Architect for Hybrid Data Management responsible for a comprehensive portfolio of IBM solutions ranging from high performance Warehousing, to OLTP to Big Data Analytics. He works out of the IBM Canada Software Laboratory.