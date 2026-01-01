Hans A.T. Dekkers General Manager , IBM Asia Pacific

Hans Dekkers oversees all strategic and operational matters related to IBM’s sales, marketing, services, technology and delivery operations across the region.

Before relocating to Singapore, Dekkers was IBM’s General Manager for North, Central and Eastern Europe, where he grew the territory of 35 countries into a regional powerhouse. Prior to that, he was IBM Europe’s Chief Digital Officer and Vice President Digital Sales and Commercial, who steered the adoption of digital technologies among traditional businesses across the industry.

A widely travelled professional, Dekkers is no stranger to Asia Pacific, having worked in many cities from Shanghai to Singapore to Sydney. The exposure to diverse and multiple cultures has equipped Dekkers with insights on the unique cultural nuances within Asia Pacific, enabling him to extend IBM’s growth strategy in this dynamic region.

A firm believer in fostering growth through people, ecosystems and teams, Dekkers is deeply passionate about turning the impossible into reality. He thrives on teamwork to collectively solve customer challenges by applying the right technologies in digital transformations.

Dekkers graduated with a MSc in International Business and General Management from the Nyenrode Business Universiteit. A curious technologist, he continues to write code and tinkers with networks in his spare time. Dekkers is married with three children and counts diving and photography as hobbies.