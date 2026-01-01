Hakan Altintepe Partner, IBM Consulting Cloud Advisory

Hakan is a senior CIO advisor, technology executive and data architect.

He has over 25 years of experience in strategy and architecture development, IT investment portfolio and program management, M&A advisory, and lean operations. Throughout his consulting and executive career, he led numerous enterprise transformation programs, managed technology and data assets, and optimized engineering and infrastructure operations. Furthermore, Hakan has an in-depth expertise in building agility, speed, and productivity through the future-proof operating models that elevate the effectiveness of complex organizations, workforces, processes, tools, governance, metrics, and partners.

Hakan holds an MBA degree from Carnegie Mellon University, an M.A.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Ottawa, and a B.A.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from Bosporus University in Istanbul. He is also a Certified SAFe® 4 Lean Portfolio Manager (LPM)."