Gregg Lindemulder Staff Writer

Gregg Lindemulder is a writer, editor, researcher and content contributor for IBM.com. For more than 20 years, he has written about technology topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, mainframe computing and more. In addition to technology writing, Gregg’s background includes previous roles as a journalist, speechwriter, broadcaster, voice over talent and media relations specialist.