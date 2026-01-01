Greg Porpora Distinguished Engineer and Dimond Industry Leader - Goverment

Mr. Porpora has over 30 years of experience and is a Distinguished Engineer (DE) Cyber security and advanced analytics; IBM WW Government Cyber Solution team with extensive experience in Cyber security Hybrid Cloud architecture, machine learning, Intelligence systems and cognitive solutions.

He works extensively with the US DoD, defense industry and other government agencies as well as five-eyes governments holding a high-level clearance.

He is a retired US Navy Captain Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) Weaponeer holding a high-level security clearance. He is a recognized leader in Cyber security holding multiple AI-based patents, Trade Secret and papers.