Glenn Mommens Global Offering Leader, Insurance Operations

Glenn Mommens is a global digital transformation and operations leader with 25+ years of experience driving strategy, innovation, and performance improvement for Fortune 50 enterprises. He currently serves as IBM Consulting's Global Offering Owner for Agentic Insurance Operations, where he leads worldwide P&L, portfolio strategy, and the development and commercialization of AI‑powered industry and BPO solutions. He previously served as IBM Consulting's Global Platform Leader for Intelligent Industry Operations and Global Automation Platform and Innovation Leader. His career outside IBM includes leadership roles at AlixPartners, KPMG, Capgemini, British Telecom, Acuative, and Accenture, where he launched new businesses, modernized global operations, and delivered large‑scale technology transformations. Glenn holds a B.S. in Economics and has served on multiple industry advisory boards, contributing broadly to innovation and talent development.