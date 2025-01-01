Girish Ratnam Sr. Partner Insurance Industry Lead, IBM Consulting

Girish is a Senior Partner and Insurance Industry Leader with over two decades of global experience guiding large-scale transformation initiatives. In his current role, he leads a high-performing team dedicated to driving innovation across the insurance sector—developing industry-specific solutions, building talent, and enabling client success through data, analytics, and AI-powered transformations.

Girish works closely with clients to reimagine their operations and unlock value through advanced technology and insight-driven strategies. Previously, he led revenue growth and international business development efforts for IBM Consulting in emerging markets. His career has been defined by helping organizations achieve strategic agility through the effective use of information technology and analytics.