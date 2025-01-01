Gina Holmes US Telecommunications Industry Leader, VP & Senior Partner, Managing Client Partner, TMobile

With a passion for applying technology to drive business growth and social impact, Gina leads a team of over 3,000 industry and technology experts in delivering digital transformation initiatives and innovative telecommunications solutions for CSP and adjacent companies across the United States. A seasoned executive with a proven track record in business transformation and strategy, Gina brings a unique perspective to her work, drawing on her diverse industry experience and substantive government background. She is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business and holds professional certifications from Harvard.