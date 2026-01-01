Gaurav Kapadia Procurement Leader

Gaurav is a procurement transformation leader with over 25 years of experience steering global organizations through complex Source‑to‑Pay initiatives. He has led strategic programs managing more than $3B in spend and delivering ROI exceeding 8X. Gaurav consistently delivers measurable value through cost‑effective, scalable solutions. He brings an AI‑enabled approach to process design and transformation, with hands‑on experience implementing next‑generation orchestration platforms including ORO, Zip, and ServiceNow.