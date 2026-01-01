Gaurav Goswami APAC Principal AI Scientist

Gaurav Goswami is a Principal AI Scientist at IBM, leading advanced AI solutioning and development across the Asia Pacific region. With deep expertise in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, pattern recognition, and biometrics, he supports complex client engagements from strategy and architecture through hands‑on delivery, including the creation of novel agentic AI systems. He oversees a team of AI architects and data scientists, works directly with C‑suite stakeholders, and brings both strong technical research credentials—reflected in his peer‑reviewed publications and multiple IP disclosures—and practical industry experience. Prior to his current role, Gaurav served as APAC Lead AI Scientist and previously drove end‑to‑end design and development of AI prototypes in India, building reusable tools and accelerating deal cycles. His background includes research positions at IIIT‑Delhi, IBM’s TJ Watson Research Center, and West Virginia University, where he contributed to advancements in face recognition and human‑centric CAPTCHA design.