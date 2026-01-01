Gabi Zodik Director of Digital Assets and Currencies Incubator Development

Gabi Zodik is the Director of development of IBM’s incubated product on Digital Assets and Currencies. In this role, he oversees global development efforts focused on digital assets, and works closely with and across business divisions to realize innovation. With over 30 years of experience as a senior leader in enterprise organizations, Gabi has held leadership roles such as Managing Director, CTO, and Chief Research Officer. His work emphasizes innovation management, applied research, and driving business growth in collaboration with customers.