Frederic Lavigne Program Director

Frederic Lavigne is an experienced product manager living in Chicago. With over a decade working in cloud technologies, Frederic is currently dedicated to his role at IBM, where he leverages his expertise to build engaging tutorials using the company's diverse portfolio of cloud products. Originally from France, Frederic's passion lies in automation, particularly with tools like Terraform. Beyond his professional pursuits, he finds joy in exploring the realms of user interfaces, capturing moments through his photography, and embarking on exciting journeys around the globe. Frederic's journey in the tech industry began in 1998, and he continues to shape the future of cloud technology with his innovative contributions.