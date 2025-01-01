Franklin Koilpillai Global Cloud Migration & Modernization Architect, IBM Consulting

Franklin Koilpillai is a cloud migration and modernization leader at IBM Consulting, specializing in AI-first accelerators on AWS and Microsoft Azure to reduce risk, cost, and time-to-value for large-scale enterprise transformations. He is a prolific writer and has frequently published articles on maximizing cloud value with generative AI, detailing IBM assets such as the Consulting Delivery Curator, Code Transporter, and AIOps on AWS. His work highlights IBM’s Premier Tier partnership with AWS and deep collaboration with Microsoft, showcasing AI-first migration factories and accelerators that streamline discovery, code conversion, database modernization, and DevOps automation for faster, safer cloud adoption.