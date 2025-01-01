Euny Hong Tech Reporter, IBM Think

Euny Hong's work has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, The Financial Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and others. She is the bestselling author of three books, which have been published in over 20 languages. She has lived in Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Seoul and NY. Of those, she spent the longest time in Paris, where she was one of the original employees of the France 24 television news network. She is a former Fulbright Scholar and holds a B.A. in philosophy from Yale University.