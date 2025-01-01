Erika Agostinelli Senior Data Scientist, IBM

Erika Agostinelli is a Senior Data Scientist and AI/ML Solution Architect specializing in transforming AI concepts into production-ready solutions. With over a decade of experience, she helps organizations bridge the gap between Proof of Concept (PoC) and scalable AI, ensuring solutions are robust, ethical, and aligned with business goals. Her expertise spans MLOps, enterprise AI integration, and cloud architectures, enabling businesses to deploy AI effectively. Passionate about responsible innovation, she designs AI solutions that are both impactful and trustworthy.